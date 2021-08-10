Chase Thrasher hired as UTM’s assistant rodeo coach

Chase Thrasher, who recently wrapped up a remarkable career as a UT Martin rodeo student-athlete, has rejoined the Skyhawk program as an assistant coach under John Luthi.

As a UTM student-athlete from 2017-21, Thrasher was a four-time qualifier for the College National Finals Rodeo. He represented the Skyhawks at the annual event in Casper, Wyoming on three different occasions, concluding his freshman season ranked fourth nationally in tie down roping after winning the short round finals.

Thrasher also advanced to the finals in tie down roping in 2019, placing 11th in the event. He ranked second in the Ozark Region (seventh nationally) in tie down roping in 2020, punching his ticket to the national championship event before it was cancelled. He completed his collegiate career at the 73rd annual CNFR this past June, competing in both tie down roping and team roping events.

In addition to his National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association success, Thrasher is a four-time International Professional Rodeo Association Finals qualifier and a four-time Lonestar Rodeo Association qualifier – winning the year-end calf roping championship three times on that circuit.

A Columbia, Tennessee native, Thrasher graduated from UTM with a degree in farm and ranch management in 2021.