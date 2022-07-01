Chase Thrasher officially takes over as UT Martin Rodeo head coach

Chase Thrasher began his appointment as UT Martin’s head rodeo coach Friday, formally becoming the fifth head coach in program history.

A Skyhawk rodeo alum, Thrasher was appointed as head-coach-in-waiting on April 26 with the scheduled start date of July 1 – following the retirement of John Luthi.

“I’m excited to officially get started,” Thrasher said. “I’m forever grateful to Coach Luthi for all that he’s taught me both inside and outside of the rodeo arena. Both teams have a great group of returners and we welcome in some talented newcomers this season, as well. I look forward to carrying on the success of our program and adding to the foundation that so many people have worked hard to build here at UT Martin.”

Thrasher spent the 2021-22 season as an assistant coach under Luthi, helping the Skyhawk men’s and women’s teams combine for one victory and six runner-up finishes in 10 Ozark Region rodeos. The men’s team qualified for their 47th appearance at the College National Finals Rodeo in the last 48 years before placing 10th in the national standings – the ninth top-10 finish for the men’s team since 2005.

History was also made at the 2022 CNFR as Cole Walker outlasted the field to bring home men’s all-around national championship honors. The junior from Sparta, Tenn. – who competed alongside Thrasher in team roping at the 2021 CNFR – became UT Martin’s first national champion since 2010 and the ninth overall cowboy to win individual national champion accolades.

Competing under Luthi from 2017-21, Thrasher was a four-time CNFR qualifier and made three appearances at the national championship event, competing in both tiedown roping and team roping. His best finish came during his freshman campaign as he placed fourth nationally in tiedown roping, an event which he won the short round finals.

Thrasher also boasted rodeo success outside of his collegiate career as he was a four-time International Professional Rodeo Association Finals qualifier and a four-time Lonestar Rodeo Association qualifier. He won the year-end calf roping championship on three separate occasions on the Lonestar Rodeo Association circuit.

A Columbia, Tenn. native, Thrasher graduated from UT Martin in 2021 with a degree in farm and ranch management.