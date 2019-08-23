The latest report from Triple-A indicates motorists can expect cheaper gasoline prices going into the Fall season.

The report said falling gasoline prices are due to several factors, including less expensive crude oil prices, the drop off in demand after the Labor Day holiday, and the switch to the winter blend gasoline.

Triple-A spokesperson Jeanette Casselano said prices at the pump will significantly less than the Summer prices all across the country.

Currently the lowest gasoline prices in Tennessee can be found at locations in Memphis for $1.98 a gallon, with locations in Bartlett and Cordova selling unleaded gasoline at $1.99 a gallon.

In Kentucky, the cheapest price is in Elizabethtown at $2.04 a gallon, with locations in Owensboro selling unleaded gas at $2.06 a gallon.