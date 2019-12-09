Latest reports say Tennessee’s average gasoline price is fifteen cents higher than the same time period last year.

A Triple-A report stated the average gas price at $2.23 a gallon.

The national average price was listed at $2.57 a gallon, which was also fifteen cents a gallon higher that at the same time in 2018.

Triple-A spokesperson Jeanette Casselano says since the end of October, gasoline demand has decreased as stocks increased.

Due to this, cheaper gasoline prices are expected through the end of the year.