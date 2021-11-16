Check for Chronic Wasting Disease in Kentucky Going Well

Hunters in five Western Kentucky counties are having their deer checked for the possibility of Chronic Wasting Disease.

Fulton, Hickman, Graves, Calloway and Marshall County were placed in a Surveillance Zone, following the discovery of a female deer with the disease in Henry County.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Deer and Elk Biologist, Joe McDermott, is assisting with the removal of lymph nodes at the Hickman check station.(AUDIO)

While the check stations are new to deer hunters this season, McDermott said testing for Chronic Wasting Disease has been underway for several years.(AUDIO)

If the check stations reveal no positive tests in the deer, McDermott said hunters will probably see a more relaxed stance next season.(AUDIO)

Deer, elk and moose that are affected by the disease develop symptoms such as weight loss, stumbling and other neurological effects, which always lead to death of the animal.