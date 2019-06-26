Officials with the Kentucky Department of Health are urging both adults and children to be aware of ticks during the warm weather season.

Public Health Commissioner Jeff Howard said all precautions should be made against tick bites, which can transmit serious and deadly illnesses.

Commissioner Howard said four steps are recommended to all residents, which includes “Protect, Check, Remove and Watch”.

Anyone who will be outdoors in wooded or brushy areas, tall grass or leaf piles, is urged to wear a tick repellent, with pants tucked into their socks.

The Department of Health also urges a check of the full body and hair daily, with inbedded ticks to be removed with tweezers as soon as possible.

Anyone who has symptoms such as fever, rash, severe headaches or nausea within days or weeks after removing a tick, is urged to contact their local physician as soon as possible.