Checkpoints Announced by Kentucky State Police at Post 1

The Kentucky State Police have announced their plans to conduct traffic safety checkpoints throughout the Post 1 district.

Troopers will be checking motorists for compliance with vehicular equipment deficiencies, along with confirming appropriate registration and insurance.

The checkpoints will also be used to check for valid drivers license and the possibility of motorists operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

State Police at Post 1 covers the 11 far western counties of Kentucky.