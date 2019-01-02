Kentucky State Police will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints throughout the Post 1 area, to check motorists for compliance with motor vehicle laws including driving under the influence statutes.

The intent of the traffic safety checkpoints is to focus on vehicle equipment deficiencies, confirm appropriate registration and insurance of vehicles, and check for valid drivers license.

Troopers will also be on the lookout for those who do not wear a seat belt, or use proper child safety seats.

Drivers encountering a traffic safety checkpoint are requested to have their operator’s license, vehicle registration receipt and proof of insurance accessible.

Post 1 covers the far eleven western counties of Kentucky.