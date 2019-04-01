Kentucky State Police at Post 1 have announced their plans for checkpoints in their 11 county coverage area.

Troopers will be checking motorists for compliance with motor vehicle laws, including driving under the influence statutes.

During the traffic stops, Troopers will check for vehicle registration and insurance, along with valid drivers license.

Post 1 reports have announced five possible checkpoint sites in Graves County, four in McCracken County, three in Hickman County and two in Fulton County.