For the 10th time in her career and second time in as many weeks, UT Martin senior women’s basketball forward Chelsey Perry, of Middleton, has been named OVC Player of the Week after a standout performance against Southeast Missouri in the league opener.

Perry has become accustom to earning the league’s top weekly honor over the last two seasons, claiming 10 for her career.

Over the last 18 weeks – dating back to last season – Perry has claimed over half of the league’s player of the week honors. For comparison, only two other players during that same time span have posted multiple honors. Perry currently ranks tied for second in school history in weekly honors behind Jasmine Newsome (15) and tied with Heather Butler (10).

Perry showed why she was picked as the preseason favorite to repeat as OVC Player of the Year in the league opener at Southeast Missouri last Friday, leading all scorers for the third time this season. Perry tallied 28 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 39 minutes of action en route to a 61-58 road victory. She shot 52.9 percent from the field and 80.0 percent from the free throw line.

The prolific scorer has proven that her junior campaign was no fluke, scoring no fewer than 26 points in any contest this season. Perry currently ranks third nationally and first in the OVC with 28.3 points per game.