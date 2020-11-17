UT Martin women’s basketball senior forward Chelsey Perry is among 50 women named to the 2021 Women’s Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Watch List.

Overall, the list of players represents 11 national conferences with the Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC having nine players each. UConn, which has won more Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophies (10) than any other school, leads the group with four players included, followed by Baylor, the 2019 NCAA Women’s Basketball Champion, and Stanford with three candidates apiece.

A native of Middleton, Tennessee, Perry joined the nation’s elite after a stunning junior campaign in which she ranked first nationally in field goals made (286), second in total points (740) and third in both points per game (23.1) and field goal attempts (386). The Skyhawk forward also ranked 11th nationally in blocks (86) and 17th in blocks per game (2.69).

Perry averaged 23.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.7 blocks, 2.0 assist and 1.6 steals in 34.2 minutes per game. Her 740 points ranked sixth in program single-season history while her 479 points in conference play marked the most points scored against OVC foes in over 20 years. Other top milestones include joining the program’s 1,000-point club, a 42-point performance against Lipscomb which ranked as the sixth-highest single-game scoring output in the NCAA this season and tying the program’s single-game block record with eight rejections against IUPUI.

The midseason 30 team will be announced in early February; players who do not make the watch list are still eligible to be selected for the midseason 30 team. Then, the competition will be narrowed down to 10 national semifinalists on March 2, 2021, and four finalists will be named on March 19, 2021. The winner of the 2021 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy for Women’s Player of the Year will be announced on April 3, 2021.

Other honorees include Aliyah Boston (South Carolina), Sam Brunelle (Notre Dame), Paige Bueckers (UConn), DiJonai Carrington (Baylor), Jessika Carter (Mississippi State), Charli Collier (Texas), Zia Cooke (South Carolina), Elissa Cunane (NC State), Rennia Davis (Tennessee), Chelsea Dungee (Arkansas), Dana Evans (Louisville), Aleah Goodman (Oregon State), Vivian Gray (Texas Tech), Arella Guirantes (Rutgers), Lauren Heard (TCU), Lexi Held (DePaul), Naz Hillmon (Michigan), Rhyne Howard (Kentucky), Lexie Hull (Stanford), Rickea Jackson (Mississippi State), Ashley Joens (Iowa State), Haley Jones (Stanford), N’Dea Jones (Texas A&M), Taylor Jones (Oregon State), Dorka Juhász (Ohio State), Ayoka Lee (Kansas State), Kiara Lewis (Syracuse), Natasha Mack (Oklahoma State), Tiana Mangakahia (Syracuse), Aari McDonald (Arizona), Nancy Mulkey (Rice), Olivia Nelson-Ododa (UConn), Michaela Onyenwere (UCLA), Ashley Owusu (Maryland), Ali Patberg (Indiana), Lasha Petree (Bradley), Alissa Pili (USC), Lindsey Pulliam (Northwestern), Cate Reese (Arizona), DiDi Richards (Baylor), Destiny Slocum (Arkansas), NaLyssa Smith (Baylor), Taylor Soule (Boston College), Jill Townsend (Gonzaga), Maddi Utti (Fresno State), Hailey Van Lith (Louisville), Evina Westbrook (UConn), Christyn Williams (UConn) and Kiana Williams (Stanford).