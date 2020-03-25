The Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced Wednesday that UT Martin standout Chelsey Perry is a regional finalist for 2020 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-American honors.

A native of Middleton, Perry continues to add to her postseason honors after a spectacular junior campaign in which she ranked first nationally in field goals made (286), second in total points (740) and third in both points per game (23.1) and field goal attempts (386). The Skyhawk star also ranked 11th nationally in blocks (86) and 17th in blocks per game (2.69). This honor adds to her numerous accolades which include an Ohio Valley Conference regular season championship, being tabbed a finalist for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award, named OVC Player of the Year and being selected to the All-OVC first team.

Perry averaged 23.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.7 blocks, 2.0 assist and 1.6 steals in 34.2 minutes per game. Her 740 points ranked sixth in program single-season history while her 479 points in conference play marked the most points scored against OVC foes in over 20 years. Other top milestones include joining the program’s 1,000-point club, a 42-point performance against Lipscomb which ranked as the sixth-highest single-game scoring output in the NCAA this season and tying the program’s single-game block record with eight rejections against IUPUI.

A total of 52 players are divided into five regions.

Perry is one of 10 players from Region 2 including Aliyah Boston (South Carolina), Jessika Carter (Mississippi State), Chennedy Carter (Texas A&M), Rennia Davis (Tennessee), Tyasha Harris (South Carolina), Rhyne Howard (Kentucky), Rickea Jackson (Mississippi State), Erica Ogwumike (Rice) and Alexis Tolefree (Arkansas).

The 2020 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America team will be announced Thursday, April 2.

The selection committee will select the 10-member All-American team from the regional finalists.

Visit wbca.org/recognize/ to see a list of past WBCA Coaches’ All-America teams.