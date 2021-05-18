Chelsey Perry released by Indiana after Fever activate Bernadett Hatar

Former UT Martin women’s basketball star Chelsey Perry has been released by the Indiana Fever after the WNBA team activated Hungarian center Bernadett Hatar.

Perry was the 26th overall pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft and appeared in both regular season games this year for the Fever. She tied a team-high 16 points in the first preseason game of the year against the Chicago Sky on May 9.

Meanwhile, Hatar, the 6-foot-10 center signed to a training camp contract on March 11, will be available for Wednesday’s game against the Connecticut Sun.