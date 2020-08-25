A spill on a Western Kentucky roadway Tuesday was a real mess.

Kentucky Transportation reports said U.S. 45 northbound was restricted to one lane in Mayfield due to a chicken manure spill near the I-69 Interchange.

The spill was in a 200-foot section of the roadway, and required pressue washing to remove.

During the over five hour closure, northbound motorists were urged to use an alternate route due to the smell and mess on the roadway.

The section of road was finally cleaned and reopened after 4:30 on Tuesday afternoon.