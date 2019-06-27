Anyone who can legally possess a gun in Kentucky can now carry it under a coat, in a purse, or hidden in a holster with no permit required.

Senate Bill 150 was signed into law on March 11th, and eliminates the six-hour gun-safety training course, background check and application fee that Kentucky previously required.

For law enforcement officers, the move to a permit-less carry could now mean more people concealing a weapon on their body or in their vehicles.

Hickman Police Chief Tony Grogan told Thunderbolt News that law enforcement officers supported the concealed permit, which provided training for those carrying guns.

Chief Grogan said the new law also ensures the first question asked to anyone approached by an officer during a traffic stop or investigation.

Under Kentucky state law, concealed weapons still won’t be allowed in courthouses, prisons, sheriff offices, jails or in the bar area of restaurants that serve alcohol.