A Union City man is being held in the Obion County Jail on charges of aggravated child abuse.

On June 24th, the Union City Police Department received notification that a 2-month-old child was at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital, being treated for rib and leg fractures.

Police reports said the injuries were believed to have been sustained by the child in Union City.

Investigations into the injuries led to the father of the child, 22 year old James Guy II, being issued the charges.

Guy was arraigned on Tuesday in Obion County General Session Court, and is being held in jail on a $100,000 bond.

He is next scheduled to appear on July 9th.