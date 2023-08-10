Child dies in Henry County housefire

A housefire Thursday in Henry County claimed the life of a 10-year-old child.

Sheriff Josh Frey says just after 9:00 Thursday morning, first responders were called to a housefire at 2155 Highway 69 South in Paris where they found a child inside the home.

After being transported to Henry County Medical Center, the child was pronounced dead due to possible smoke inhalation.

Sheriff Frey says no foul play is suspected, but that the fire is being investigated by the TBI and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.