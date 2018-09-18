A 9-year old Mayfield child was severely injured Monday evening, when she was struck by a vehicle.

Kentucky State Police reports from Post 1 said the girl was riding her bicycle on 13th Street just after 6:30, when she failed to yield the right of way to traffic on Housman Street.

25-year old David Cotton, of Clinton, was traveling West on Housman Street in a 1994 Ford Ranger, and struck the juvenile as she crossed the roadway.

Post 1 reports said due to the time of day and sun glare, Cotton did not see the child in the road.

The juvenile was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, and sustained severe injuries.

She was transported to Baptist Health in Paducah and later airlifted to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, where her condition was listed as critical.

A State Police collision re-constructionist is continuing the investigation.

