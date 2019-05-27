An 11-year-old girl was killed and three others were injured in a one-vehicle accident Saturday morning on Old State Highway 22 in Gleason.

According to the THP report, 11-year-old Carlie Burton, of Gleason, was killed when a 1990 GMC SUV, driven by 32-year-old Kammy Hugueley, also of Gleason, ran off the right side of the roadway, then over-corrected onto the left side of the road before hitting a tree.

Hugueley was injured in the crash along with two juvenile passengers, a nine-year-old boy and a three-year-old girl.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.