Kentucky State Police are still investigating a gunshot received by a two-year-old child in Graves County.

Reports said Post 1 received a 911 call on Tuesday, to 3222 Highway 94 in Sedalia.

At the scene, Troopers discovered the child had received a entry and exit wound to the abdomen.

The father of the victim, 25 year old Zakary Page of Sedalia, said the child was in a room that contained a loaded firearm.

Page stated the child was unsupervised, and the firearm was discharged by unknown means.

The investigation is in the preliminary stages and is ongoing at this time.

Reports said the child was transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.