Children Get Free Admission for Murray State Women’s Basketball

Murray State has announced the opportunity for kids to watch women’s basketball at no charge for the remainder of the season.

After the success of the promotion over the holiday break, the initiative has been extended to include the remaining eight Missouri Valley Conference home games this season.

Kids aged zero-to-college can attend the remaining games with no ticket needed.

Director of Athletics, Nico Yantko, said the free basketball for children helps provide affordable family entertainment, while creating a high energy environment in support of the Lady Racers.

The new offer for the young fans begins on Wednesday night, as Murray State plays host to Belmont.