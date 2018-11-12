The Obion County Chimes for Charity office is now open, and those wanting to apply for a food basket are encouraged to do so now.

The Chimes office is open from 4:00 until 6:00 on Monday thru Friday in downtown Union City.

Plans call for the organization to have 250 food baskets for delivery on Christmas Eve around the county.

Officials say the Chimes for Charity goal for donations is again $55,000, with the Jaycees and J’Cettes to again have clothing shopping with the children and the annual telethon.

Anyone wanting to make a donation to Chimes for Charity is encouraged to contact Stacy Hogan at the Chimes office by calling 599-4542.

