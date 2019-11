Join us this week for our community affairs program “:30 Minutes”.

This week, we will discuss the Obion County Chimes for Charity.

On the program is Jaycees president Ben Hopkins and former J’Cettes president Audrey Gregg.

:30 Minutes can be heard on Sunday morning at 7:00 on 105.7 WQAK “The Quake”, and at 9:00 on 104.9 KYTN.

The program is also available by podcast on our website at thunderboltradio.com.