The largest fundraiser of the season for Chimes for Charity will take place next week.

The annual telethon will take place on Monday and Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Union City.

The two night event will take place from 6:00 until 7:00, and this year will be broadcast live on 104.9 KYTN.

J’Cettes Chairman Emily Gallimore told Thunderbolt News that this years goal of donations is $55,000, with support much needed from community members.

Ms. Gallimore said County Attorney Steve Conley will again serve as the host emcee, along with Catherine Nailing.

Monday’s guest line-up will include David Harris, along with music from the Obion County Children’s Chorus, First Friends Pre-school and Kare Bare Pre-school.

On Tuesday night, Jaycees President Barrett Tanner and J’Cettes Chair Emily Gllimore will be joined by Union City Director of School’s Wes Kennedy.

Those wanting to make donations during the telethon can call in their pledges to 104.9 KYTN at 885-0051 and 884-1049.

