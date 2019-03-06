Chloe Moore McNeil was named Tennessee’s Class A Miss Basketball in Murfreesboro Thursday night.

She joined other players in various classifications who received honors in both boys and girls high school basketball.

The junior guard from Greenfield High School was a runner up with teammate Tess Darby a year ago for the award.

The Lady Yellow Jackets will play Thursday at 2:45 in Murfreesboro against Clarkrange. The game can be heard on the radio on Star 95.1 at 1:45.

Chloe Moore McNeil with Paul Tinkle just before boarding the bus Tuesday afternoon to travel to the state tournament.