Greenfield’s Chloe Moore-McNeil scored her first collegiate point Wednesday in the Indiana Hoosiers’ 100-51 win over Eastern Kentucky.

The freshman entered the game with just over five minutes remaining and hit one of two free throws.

Moore-McNeil, along with Tennessee Lady Vol Tess Darby, helped lead the Greenfield Lady Jackets to a state title in 2018 and an undefeated season last year, before the Lady Jackets’ hopes for another state championship were dashed when the state tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.

Indiana’s next game is Thursday, December 3rd, when the Hoosiers host Samford.

Meanwhile, Darby and the Lady Vols host Western Kentucky Saturday in Knoxville.