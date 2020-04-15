Greenfield Lady Jacket Chloe Moore-McNeil signed her letter of intent Wednesday morning to play next season for the Indiana Hoosiers.

Moore-McNeil had over 700 points her senior year and 2,600 points for her career, which also includes being a three-time Miss Basketball nominee and a back-to-back winner of the award.

Before her official signing Wednesday, Moore-McNeil told WCMT Sports why she chose to continue her education and basketball in Bloomington.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Moore-McNeil didn’t visit the Indiana campus, but told WCMT Sports she knew the moment she wanted to be a Hoosier.

With CDC guidelines on social distancing, only close family members were able to attend Moore-McNeil’s signing, including her sisters Kylee, Oren, and Odallis, her father, Ontario McNeil, her grandmother and grandfather, Jo-Ann Peoples and Jimmy Peoples, and her aunt Brittany Peoples and her son, Jace.

As Moore-McNeil put pen to paper to sign her commitment to Indiana, a parade of cars with Greenfield Yellowjackets fans drove by with signs and banners, honking their horns and waving to the newest Hoosier.

Chloe Moore-McNeil’s signing ceremony can be seen on the Thunderbolt Broadcasting Facebook page.