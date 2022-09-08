Chris Janson concert highlights Thursday events at Tennessee Soybean Festival

A concert by country artist Chris Janson highlight’s Thursday’s events at the 29th Annual Tennessee Soybean Festival.

Janson, from the Missouri Bootheel town of Perryville, is signed with Warner Brothers Records and has multiple charting singles and two No. 1 songs.

Janson performs at the WK&T Amphitheater at 7:00 and tickets are available at tnsoybeanfestival.org.

There’s other side shows taking place at the Soybean Festival today, including the Puppy Pals Dog Show, the Jetpack Flying Water Circus, the One-Wheel Wonder Show, and Scott’s World of Magic.

The Tennessee Soybean Festival Street Fair begins Thursday afternoon at 5:00.

Classic Rock band .38 Special performs Friday night and Queen tribute band Bohemian Queen will perform Saturday night.