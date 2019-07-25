Board members at Everett Stewart Regional Airport have selected a full time manager for the facility.

During a Personnel Meeting Thursday morning, committee members approved interim-Manager Chris Rodgers for full time status.

The committee recommendation was then forwarded to the full Airport board meeting, where members unanimously accepted the recommendation.

Rodgers was given an annual salary of $75,000, plus paid holidays and vacation time.

Board Chairman Wayne McCreight said the employment package does not include medical and retirement benefits.

Rodgers started at the airport on March 23rd.