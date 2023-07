Funeral services for Christine Roberts Hazelwood, age 67, of Sharon, will be Monday, July 17, 2023, at 2:00 at Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield.

Burial will be in the Tansil Cemetery in Sharon.

Visitation will be Monday, July 17, 2023, from 10:00 until service time.

Williams Funeral Home of Greenfield is in charge of arrangements.