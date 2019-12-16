This will be the last week of instruction for school systems in the local area, as Christmas break will begin.

On Thursday, students in the Union City, Weakley County and Lake County school districts will dismiss early for the holiday.

Classes will resume in Union City and Weakley County on January 7th, with Lake County students reporting to class on January 6th.

On Friday, classes will end in Obion County, Dyer County and Dyersburg, along with the Western Kentucky school systems of Fulton County, Fulton City, Hickman County, Graves County and Mayfield City schools.

Obion County schools will return students for the new year on January 7th, with all other Friday school dismissals returning to class on January 6th.