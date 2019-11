The spirit of the Christmas season will come alive in Union City next week.

Union City Energy Authority CEO Jerry Bailey told Thunderbolt News about plans to install the annual holiday decorations.

Bailey spoke about the installation of the city Christmas tree at the courthouse, and the many decorations installed on local utility poles.

In all, Bailey said 75 of the eight-foot trees will hang in Union City, with the 30-foot Christmas tree to stand on the courthouse square until the New Year.