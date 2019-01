Two people from Union City were arrested following a burglary on Christmas Eve in Obion County.

Sheriff’s Office reports said 20 year old Willaevion Burton and 18 year old Jada Lynn Krietman were arrested with the help of the Union City Police Department in connection with a theft on Highway 22.

Sheriff’s reports said Burton and Ms. Krietman were charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property over $1,000.