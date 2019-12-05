Downtown Union City will be the site of Christmas activities tonight and Friday.

The annual lighting of the tree ceremony and Christmas parade will take place tonight.

At 5:45 in front of the courthouse, Main Street Union City will host “A Christmas Celebration” which will feature entertainment by The Voices of UCES and Obion County Chorus.

Master of Ceremonies, Joe Ward, said the “Pride of Obion County”, Sacchi Doss, will then have help from a special guest in lighting the community Christmas tree.

The Union City Christmas Parade will begin at 7:00 from the Reelfoot Shopping Center.

The parade route will run North on First Street.

On Friday morning from 7:00 until 1:00, the annual “Blue Lights and Banks” toy, food and monetary donation drive, will be held in front of the downtown Christmas tree.

Members of local banks, the Union City Police Department, Obion County Sheriff’s Office and Thunderbolt Broadcasting, will be on hand to accept the items.

All donations will be presented to Chimes for Charity to assist the needy in the area for the Christmas season.