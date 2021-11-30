Christmas Events Scheduled for Woodland Mills

The Mayor of Woodland Mills is asking for community participation during the Christmas season.

Mayor Joe Lewis said two events have been organized, starting with a visit from Santa this Saturday at the Woodland Civic Center.(AUDIO)

Lewis told Thunderbolt News that local residents can decorate in any way for the contest, which will be judged and cash prizes presented.(AUDIO)

Pictures with Santa will take place Saturday from 9:00 until 1:00, with the judging of decorations held on December 16th at 5:30.

Mayor Lewis said the first place prize will be $200, followed by $100 for second and $50 for third place.