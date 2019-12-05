The Fulton Tourism Commission will hold their annual “Christmas in the Park” on Saturday with new features added.

Starting at 5:00, the event will include the new dedication and lighting of a Christmas tree at Pontotac Park.

A “Story Walk” will be held for local children from 5:00 until 7:00, focusing on the book “The Mitten”.

Children will walk a path in the park and read excerpts of the book, with each given a free copy.

The night will also include a performance by the Fulton Independent School’s Choir, a chili-supper benefiting the Twin Cities Men’s Organization, and a fireworks display.