“Christmas in the Park” on Saturday in Fulton

The Fulton Tourism Commission will hold their “Christmas in the Park” this Saturday.

The day will feature many activities, starting with an Arts and Crafts Show, at the Willingham Center, from 10:00 until 5:00.

At 5:00, the Twin Cities Men’s Organization will host a chili, hot dog, chips and drink meal at the Pontotac Center, all for a $5.00 donation to the “Clothe the Children of the Twin Cities” fund.

The Tourism Commission event will also include a Story Walk by the Fulton County Extension Office, a visit from Santa Claus, along with Christmas caroling and the lighting of the Christmas Tree at Pontotac Park at 5:00.

The “Christmas in the Park” activities will also include fireworks.