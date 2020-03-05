Residents in Union City now have the opportunity to look at Christmas decorations in March.

The Union City Energy Authority has hung some displays on West Reelfoot Avenue, which are samples for city officials to review.

During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, City Manager Kathy Dillon and Mayor Terry Hailey talked about the decorations.

City officials are looking at new Christmas decorations to hang from utility poles during the season.

Councilman Jim Rippy expressed his appreciation to Energy Authority CEO Jerry Bailey for getting the displays hung, and added that it was always good to see what you may be buying.