Christmas parades will begin this week in the area.

On Monday, the “Sounds of Christmas” parade will take place in Martin.

Judging will begin at 5:30 at Hardy Graham Stadium, with the parade starting at 7:00 along University Street and through the downtown area.

On Thursday, the Union City parade will take place at 7:00, following the annual lighting of the Christmas tree at the courthouse.

Line-up will take place at the Reelfoot shopping center, with the parade to travel North thru the downtown area.

Obion will hold their Christmas parade on Friday night, followed by the Kenton parade on Saturday, and the Hornbeak Christmas parade scheduled for December 13th.