The weekend will feature several Christmas parades in the Ken-Tenn area.

Tonight the Obion Christmas parade will take place starting at 7:00.

Those wanting to participate can line-up at the fire department starting at 6:00.

On Saturday, the Hickman parade will start at 5:30, with line-up at the Hickman Public Works Department beginning at 4:30.

The parade will travel South on Seventh Street to Myron Cory Drive.

In Kenton on Saturday, White Squirrel Christmas shopping will take place from 11:00 until 8:00 at the gymnasium.

The annual parade will be held at 6:30, with line-up starting at 6:00 at the former Plastech building.

Following the parade, cookies and pictures with Santa Claus will be held at the gym.