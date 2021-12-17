Christmas Parades on Saturday Night

Two Christmas parades will be held on Saturday night.

The Troy Christmas parade will take place at 7:00.

Lineup will begin at 5:30 at Hillcrest for large floats, and at Trojan Park for small floats.

Awards will be presented in several categories, including large and small float, tractor and ATV.

The Hickman Christmas parade will be held on Saturday night, following its cancellation last week.

Line-up will begin at 5:00 at the Public Works Department on North Seventh Street, with the parade to start at 6:00.