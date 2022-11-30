Christmas Season “Blue Lights and Banks” Collection in Union City

The annual Christmas collection effort of “Blue Lights and Banks” will take place next week in Union City.

The event began eight years ago, and was organized to assist those who are less fortunate in Obion County during the holiday season.

Joe Ward, with First Citizens National Bank, explained how local residents can help those in need in the community.(AUDIO)

“Blue Lights and Banks” will take place from 7:00 until noon on Wednesday, December 7th.

Individuals from seven local banks, 104.9 KYTN, the Union City Fire Department, the Union City Police Department and Obion County Sheriff’s Office will be at the Courthouse location accepting the donated items.