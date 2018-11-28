Christmas has arrived in Martin, Tennessee and the City of Martin is planning a memorable celebration to kick off the holiday season.

This year’s “Light Up Martin” Celebration is on Saturday, December 1st from 3:00 to 7:00.

The event kicks off at 3:00 with live music, food trucks, and fire pits in Festival Park and end with the Christmas Tree Lighting, 360 degree fireworks show and Santa’s arrival.

The fire pit stations will begin at 3:00 and are sponsored by local community groups and businesses: Higher Ground, the Weakley County Carl Perkins Center, the Weakley County Prevention Coalition, Thunderbolt Radio & Digital, and the Martin Fire/Rescue Department.

Food truck vendors will be parked on Lindell and Main Streets, facing Festival Park. Rolling Smoke BBQ, The Farmer’s Perk, The Hot Dog Hut, MaggieMoo’s Ice Cream, and Big Guys Pizza Grill are all confirmed for Saturday’s event.

The tree lighting ceremony begins at 5:00 with live music on stage by The Oxford Street Band and the Central Baptist Church SMACK Children’s Choir.

Free hot chocolate will be served during the music and ceremony.

At 6:00, Santa will arrive in Martin to officially light the tree, which commences the fireworks show.

This year’s fireworks display will shoot from six different rooftop launch positions which creates a 360 degree perspective for the audience and is custom choreographed to dance in rhythm to Christmas music.

Other events throughout the day include a Hot Chocolate 5K hosted by the UT Martin Sorority Alpha Omicron Pi, the C.E. Weldon Library Open House and Polar Express Party, and a Tacky Christmas Sweater Pub Crawl sponsored by Project 731.

To see event updates and future events follow the City of Martin and the Martin Business Association on Facebook and Instagram or call Martin City Hall at 731.587. 3126.

