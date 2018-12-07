A crowd of people converged to the Obion County Courthouse last night for the annual lighting of the Christmas tree.

The night included special music by the Voices of UCES and the Obion County Children’s Chorus, and the ceremonial lighting of the tree by the “Pride of Obion County” Tracy Bruff and Hudson Hayes.

Emcee Joe Ward introduced the local school ornament winners, which included Parker Jackson of Union City Elementary, Zoe Totty of Union City Middle, Riley and Preston Moore of Lake Road, Rosie Alexander of Hillcrest, Yeril Martinez of Ridgemont, Mathew Merrill of South Fulton Elementary, Carson Homra of Black Oak and homeschool student Ainsley Chandler.

(photos by Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/ 105.7 WQAK)

