A deer harvested in Shelby County has tested positive for chronic wasting disease, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

The positive deer changes Shelby County from being a high-risk CWD county to a CWD-positive county.

Shelby County is already part of Unit CWD, therefore hunting regulations apply, as well as the deer carcass exportation and wildlife feeding restrictions.

The Chronic Wasting Disease positive deer was a two-and-a-half-year-old buck harvested in a portion of the Wolf River Wildlife Management Area.