Funeral services will be held Saturday at 2:00 for former Dresden principal and coach Chuck West, age 66, of Dresden.

Visitation will be from 4:00 until 7:00 on Friday night, and from 12:00 until 2:00 on Saturday, at the Dresden Church of Christ, on Evergreen Street.

Burial will take place in the Sunset Cemetery in Dresden.

Williams Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.