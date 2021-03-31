Church membership now less than 50 percent

A new Gallup poll says church membership in America is now less than 50 percent, its lowest level since the late 1930s.

The survey shows 47 percent of Americans say they belong to a church, down from 70 percent in the mid-1990s.

Brad Jordan, pastor of Dresden First United Methodist Church, tells Thunderbolt Radio News why those numbers are down.

(AUDIO)

As for how the church can bring those numbers up, Brother Jordan says…

(AUDIO)

Gallup pollsters say about one in five Americans claim no religious affiliation. The poll also found that even Americans who say they’re religious have become less likely to join a church.