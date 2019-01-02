A college football standout with local ties, scored the winning touchdown for his team on New Year’s Eve.

Cincinnati running back Micheal Warren II scored the game winner, as the Bearcats defeated Virginia Tech 35-31 in the Military Bowl.

Warren rushed for a career high 166 yards, and scored two touchdowns, and was the bowl games “Most Valuable Player”.

Warren is the son of Micheal Warren Sr., formerly of Hickman, who played football and basketball at Fulton County High School and Paducah Tilghman.

In his second year at Cincinnati, the 5’11” 218-pound Warren produced big numbers for the Bearcats.

Warren rushed for 1,329 yards and 19 touchdowns, helping the Bearcats to an (11-2) season record.

He played his high school football at Central Catholic in Toledo, Ohio.