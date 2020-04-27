A University of Cincinnati football player with local ties has signed a free agent deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Running back Micheal Warren II, is the son of Micheal Warren Sr., and the grandson of the late Marion Warren, of Hickman, who were both standout athletes at Fulton County High School.

The 5’9” 226 pound Warren II was a “Mr. Football” at Central Catholic High School in Toledo, Ohio in 2016.

In three seasons at Cincinnati, Warren rushed for 2,918 yards and caught 52 passes for 442 yards.

He scored 37 touchdowns for the Bearcats in 38 games.

Warren is only the school’s 12th running back to gain more than a 1,000 yards in a season, and ranks sixth all-time in rushing yardage.

In 2018, he set a University of Cincinnati record of 18 touchdowns in a single season.