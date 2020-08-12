This weekend is the 37th annual Circles of Hope Telethon to benefit the Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse.

Weakley and Obion County Director Amber Whitten says with COVID-19, this year’s telethon will be different.

Whitten says the coronavirus has affected fundraising efforts for the local center, and that raising money this weekend will be crucial.

Whitten says while reports of child abuse are down, that’s not necessarily a good thing.

The Circles of Hope Telethon will be Sunday from 1:00 until 5:00 on Channel 7, or you can watch the livestream on the Weakley and Obion County Center’s Facebook page.